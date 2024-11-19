Hong Kong's High Court Ruling: A Strain on Democracy and Freedoms
Hong Kong's High Court sentences 45 democrats to jail terms of up to 10 years under a national security law, sparking international criticism. The ruling is viewed as a serious blow to democracy and freedom in the city. International political figures express alarm over the erosion of civil liberties.
In a significant ruling, Hong Kong's High Court has sentenced 45 leading pro-democracy figures to prison terms ranging from 4 to 10 years. The decision has ignited global criticism, with many viewing it as a severe undermining of Hong Kong's rule of law and freedoms.
These sentences are part of the enforcement of a Beijing-imposed national security law, which has been decried by international bodies and governments. Critics, including various international human rights organizations and foreign dignitaries, argue that the law criminalizes dissent and stifles democratic processes.
Prominent voices from the United Nations, Amnesty International, and foreign officials from Canada, the UK, Australia, and the EU have condemned the ruling. They emphasize the urgent need for safeguarding civil liberties and political freedoms in Hong Kong.
(With inputs from agencies.)
