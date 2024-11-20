Left Menu

Tensions Flare Amid Maharashtra Assembly Polls in Nandgaon

A clash erupted between Shiv Sena's Suhas Kande and independent candidate Sameer Bhujbal in Nandgaon during Maharashtra Assembly polls. Misunderstandings over alleged outside voters spurred the conflict. Despite low voter turnout in Maharashtra, the election proceeded under a tense contest between BJP-Shiv Sena coalition and Congress-led MVA alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:51 IST
Tensions Flare Amid Maharashtra Assembly Polls in Nandgaon
Altercation between Shiv Sena, Independent candidate. (Photo/Sameer Bhujbal's team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An altercation erupted between Shiv Sena candidate Suhas Kande and independent candidate Sameer Bhujbal in Nandgaon Assembly constituency on Wednesday, during the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly elections. The clash occurred near a college on the Manmad-Nandgaon road, according to Special Inspector General of Police Nashik, Dattatray Karale.

Karale stated that a misunderstanding over supposed outsider voters fueled the confrontation. He assured that the situation was brought under control and the election process continued smoothly. "We are conducting investigations and will file a case following fact verification. The atmosphere is calm, allowing elections to proceed," he affirmed.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 58.22% in the single-phase elections, a figure markedly lower compared to the 67.59% turnout in Jharkhand's second phase, as reported by the Election Commission of India. The election pits BJP in alliance with Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) against the opposition comprised of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, including Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), all determined to regain political prominence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024