Tensions Flare Amid Maharashtra Assembly Polls in Nandgaon

An altercation erupted between Shiv Sena candidate Suhas Kande and independent candidate Sameer Bhujbal in Nandgaon Assembly constituency on Wednesday, during the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly elections. The clash occurred near a college on the Manmad-Nandgaon road, according to Special Inspector General of Police Nashik, Dattatray Karale.

Karale stated that a misunderstanding over supposed outsider voters fueled the confrontation. He assured that the situation was brought under control and the election process continued smoothly. "We are conducting investigations and will file a case following fact verification. The atmosphere is calm, allowing elections to proceed," he affirmed.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 58.22% in the single-phase elections, a figure markedly lower compared to the 67.59% turnout in Jharkhand's second phase, as reported by the Election Commission of India. The election pits BJP in alliance with Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) against the opposition comprised of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, including Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), all determined to regain political prominence.

(With inputs from agencies.)