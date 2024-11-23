BJP Eyes Hat-trick Victory Amid Fierce Contests in Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections
Union Minister Giriraj Singh confidently predicts BJP victories in Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections, blaming the INDI alliance's 'communalism' for potential defeat. BJP's Gaurav Bhatia echoes this optimism. Early trends show BJP leading in Maharashtra, while INDIA bloc makes strides in Jharkhand. Results for 288 Maharashtra and 81 Jharkhand seats await.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Giriraj Singh asserted on Friday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to win upcoming elections in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand, attributing a prospective defeat of the INDI alliance in Maharashtra to their overt communal tactics. Singh, in an ANI interview, remarked on their strategy, saying, "This INDI alliance has done a naked dance of communalism in Maharashtra. Maharashtra has not accepted it."
Echoing Singh's optimism, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia underscored the party's confidence, citing public support across states. He anticipates a spectacular victory, stating that "BJP-NDA-Mahayuti is going to make a hat-trick," suggesting wins in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and the ongoing Uttar Pradesh by-elections. Bhatia added, "It won't be wrong to say - Hum Toh Ek Hain Aur Safe Hain," while criticizing the opposition's divisive campaigns.
Initial trends in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections indicate the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance leading with 220 seats as counting continues. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the INDIA bloc is performing well, surpassing the halfway mark with 50 projected leads. As vote counting commenced, it sets the stage for determining the political futures of numerous constituencies, including Maharashtra's 288 and Jharkhand's 81 assembly seats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Only BJP-led Mahayuti alliance will ensure speedy development of Maharashtra: PM Modi at poll rally in Dhule.
Conflict Unfolds in Maharashtra's Mahayuti Alliance Amid Election Battle
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes Mahayuti Alliance Unity and Corruption
There is a wave in Maharashtra in support of BJP and Mahayuti alliance: PM Modi at election rally in Nanded.
Maharashtra knows that development is possible only with BJP-led Mahayuti alliance at the helm: PM Narendra Modi at rally in Pune.