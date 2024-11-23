BJP Eyes Hat-trick Victory Amid Fierce Contests in Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections

Union Minister Giriraj Singh asserted on Friday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to win upcoming elections in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand, attributing a prospective defeat of the INDI alliance in Maharashtra to their overt communal tactics. Singh, in an ANI interview, remarked on their strategy, saying, "This INDI alliance has done a naked dance of communalism in Maharashtra. Maharashtra has not accepted it."

Echoing Singh's optimism, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia underscored the party's confidence, citing public support across states. He anticipates a spectacular victory, stating that "BJP-NDA-Mahayuti is going to make a hat-trick," suggesting wins in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and the ongoing Uttar Pradesh by-elections. Bhatia added, "It won't be wrong to say - Hum Toh Ek Hain Aur Safe Hain," while criticizing the opposition's divisive campaigns.

Initial trends in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections indicate the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance leading with 220 seats as counting continues. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the INDIA bloc is performing well, surpassing the halfway mark with 50 projected leads. As vote counting commenced, it sets the stage for determining the political futures of numerous constituencies, including Maharashtra's 288 and Jharkhand's 81 assembly seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)