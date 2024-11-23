Left Menu

Munde Family Unity Proves Powerful in Parli Victory

Dhananjay Munde, an NCP leader, emphasized that his significant lead in the Parli assembly seat signifies the strength and unity of the Munde family. Despite opposition attempts to polarize voters on caste lines, Munde's victory reflects a consolidating effort from various communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 23-11-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 14:52 IST
Munde Family Unity Proves Powerful in Parli Victory
Dhananjay Munde
  • Country:
  • India

Dhananjay Munde, representing the NCP, declared his electoral success in Parli as a testament to the united influence of the Munde family. The assembly seat has been a significant battleground, with Munde leading by 88,659 votes against NCP (SP) candidate Rajesaheb Deshmukh, according to the latest Election Commission figures.

The Parli seat, once a BJP bastion under the late Gopinath Munde, saw a shift when Dhananjay Munde joined the NCP, defeating Gopinath's daughter, Pankaja Munde, in the 2019 elections. Following Ajit Pawar's alliance with the Eknath Shinde government last year, the Munde family unified under the Mahayuti coalition, encompassing NCP, BJP, and Shiv Sena.

Despite facing opposition efforts to divide the electorate along caste lines, Munde acknowledged the collective support of all communities and the campaign efforts of Pankaja Munde. He remained critical of rival tactics, including those by national figures like Sharad Pawar, which sought his electoral defeat but ultimately failed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024