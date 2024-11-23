Munde Family Unity Proves Powerful in Parli Victory

Dhananjay Munde, representing the NCP, declared his electoral success in Parli as a testament to the united influence of the Munde family. The assembly seat has been a significant battleground, with Munde leading by 88,659 votes against NCP (SP) candidate Rajesaheb Deshmukh, according to the latest Election Commission figures.

The Parli seat, once a BJP bastion under the late Gopinath Munde, saw a shift when Dhananjay Munde joined the NCP, defeating Gopinath's daughter, Pankaja Munde, in the 2019 elections. Following Ajit Pawar's alliance with the Eknath Shinde government last year, the Munde family unified under the Mahayuti coalition, encompassing NCP, BJP, and Shiv Sena.

Despite facing opposition efforts to divide the electorate along caste lines, Munde acknowledged the collective support of all communities and the campaign efforts of Pankaja Munde. He remained critical of rival tactics, including those by national figures like Sharad Pawar, which sought his electoral defeat but ultimately failed.

