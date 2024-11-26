Diplomatic Tensions: Mexico Responds to Trump's Tariff Threats

In response to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's recent tariff threats, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated her intention to appeal for dialogue and cooperation.

Trump announced a 25% tariff on Mexico and Canada, attributing his decision to concerns over illegal drugs and migrants crossing the border.

The proposed tariffs are believed to contravene the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) established in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)