Diplomatic Tensions: Mexico Responds to Trump's Tariff Threats
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum plans to engage with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump through a letter, addressing his intentions to impose a 25% tariff on Mexico and Canada. Trump's announcement challenges the USMCA treaty, citing issues over drug trafficking and illegal immigration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:21 IST
In response to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's recent tariff threats, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated her intention to appeal for dialogue and cooperation.
Trump announced a 25% tariff on Mexico and Canada, attributing his decision to concerns over illegal drugs and migrants crossing the border.
The proposed tariffs are believed to contravene the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) established in 2020.
