Priyanka Gandhi Secures Landslide Victory in Wayanad By-Election

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, representing Congress, triumphed impressively in the Wayanad parliamentary by-election, defeating CPI's Sathyan Mokeri by 4,10,931 votes. Gratitude poured in from Tamil Nadu's CM and Telangana's CM. She committed to being the voice of Wayanad in Parliament, expressing thanks to her family and party supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 23:24 IST
DMK MP T R Baalu meets Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark electoral triumph, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra seized a commanding victory in the Wayanad parliamentary by-election, securing a margin of 4,10,931 votes over her opponent, CPI's Sathyan Mokeri. This resounding win underscores Gandhi's emerging influence in the political landscape.

Celebrations cascaded across state lines as Senior DMK leader T R Baalu and Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended their heartfelt congratulations to Priyanka. Baalu, representing Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin, conveyed a message of solidarity and appreciation for Gandhi's electoral success.

Upon her victory, Priyanka expressed immense gratitude towards the people of Wayanad, promising to be their voice in Parliament. Her appreciation was also extended to her family, including her mother Sonia Gandhi and brother Rahul Gandhi, and the dedicated party workers who fueled her campaign.

