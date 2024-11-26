Priyanka Gandhi Secures Landslide Victory in Wayanad By-Election

In a landmark electoral triumph, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra seized a commanding victory in the Wayanad parliamentary by-election, securing a margin of 4,10,931 votes over her opponent, CPI's Sathyan Mokeri. This resounding win underscores Gandhi's emerging influence in the political landscape.

Celebrations cascaded across state lines as Senior DMK leader T R Baalu and Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended their heartfelt congratulations to Priyanka. Baalu, representing Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin, conveyed a message of solidarity and appreciation for Gandhi's electoral success.

Upon her victory, Priyanka expressed immense gratitude towards the people of Wayanad, promising to be their voice in Parliament. Her appreciation was also extended to her family, including her mother Sonia Gandhi and brother Rahul Gandhi, and the dedicated party workers who fueled her campaign.

