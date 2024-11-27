Left Menu

Freedom After Years: Americans Released from Chinese Imprisonment

Three American citizens, Mark Swidan, Kai Li, and John Leung, have been released from years of imprisonment in China. This development was announced in a statement by the White House, which also mentioned that the individuals will soon be reunited with their families in the United States.

Three American citizens, who had been held for years in Chinese prisons, have finally been released, as confirmed by the White House on Wednesday.

The released individuals are Mark Swidan, Kai Li, and John Leung. Their families eagerly anticipate their return to the United States, marking the end of a long period of separation.

The White House expressed relief in a statement, emphasizing the joy that will soon be felt as these citizens reunite with their loved ones after such an extended absence.

