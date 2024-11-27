Barnier's Government in Budget Battle: France on the Verge of Political Upheaval

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government is teetering on the brink of collapse amid struggles to pass the 2025 budget through an increasingly divided parliament. Experts warn that the coalition could fall before Christmas if a no-confidence motion forces Barnier's hand, leading to potential financial turmoil.

The crux of France's political deadlock is the contentious budget bill, designed to tackle the nation's ballooning deficit with significant tax and spending adjustments. Despite Barnier's efforts, political divisions are deep, and reliance on far-right and other party negotiations continues.

Amid widespread speculation of impending government downfall, Barnier's administration engages in last-ditch talks to avert a political crisis. Key players like Marine Le Pen add pressure, while Barnier considers invoking article 49.3, risking no-confidence actions. The political atmosphere remains charged as the country braces for potential upheaval.

(With inputs from agencies.)