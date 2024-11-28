Left Menu

Karnataka's Political Dynamics Surge Ahead of Key Congress Meeting

Karnataka's political landscape is on the brink of change as speculation mounts over a cabinet reshuffle. Home Minister G Parameshwara remains unsure if CM Siddaramaiah and DCM Shivakumar will address the issue with the Congress High Command. Meanwhile, investigations into the Mysore Urban Development Authority scam continue.

Updated: 28-11-2024 13:13 IST
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid ongoing speculations of a cabinet reshuffle, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed the upcoming Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting set for November 29. However, he expressed uncertainty regarding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar raising the cabinet reshuffle topic with the party's High Command.

Parameshwara noted the potential for a change in the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leadership, currently held by Deputy CM Shivakumar. The final decision lies with both the Chief Minister and the Congress High Command, he added.

Addressing reporters, Parameshwara commented on his own expectations should a reshuffle occur, emphasizing deference to the High Command decisions. On a separate issue, he confirmed that the Lokayukta was continuing its investigation into the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

Previously, Parameshwara addressed Congress MLA Gaviyappa's comments regarding financial strain caused by poll guarantee schemes, asserting the state's commitment to fulfill these guarantees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

