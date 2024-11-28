Left Menu

Kejriwal Blasts Amit Shah Over Delhi's Deteriorating Law and Order

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal targets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, blaming him for the deteriorating law and order in Delhi. Kejriwal highlights the rising crime and gang wars in the capital and questions Shah's ability to manage the city's safety, alleging a lack of security and rampant criminal activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:34 IST
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a scathing critique, Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has lambasted Union Home Minister Amit Shah for failing to uphold law and order in Delhi. Addressing the media on Thursday, Kejriwal asserted that the responsibility for the city's security lies with the central government.

Kejriwal claimed that despite improvements in education, electricity, and health infrastructure, the capital has witnessed a surge in crime, earning the dubious titles 'rape capital' and 'gangster capital.' He cited alarming statistics of gang wars claiming 20 lives on the Yamuna side.

Pointing out recent heinous crimes, including the murder of policeman Kiran Pal and multiple rape incidents, Kejriwal argued that if Amit Shah can't secure areas near his residence, national safety seems questionable. Kejriwal challenged Shah to admit his inability to manage the capital's security, urging a delegation of responsibilities if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

