Sri Lanka Launches Investigation into Media Propaganda on Commemorative Events

In a recent development, Sri Lankan authorities have initiated an investigation into what they describe as 'false media propaganda' designed to discredit the government's decision to permit commemorative events in the Northern Province, aimed at remembering those lost during the separatist conflict with the LTTE.

The commemorations involve week-long events observing 'Maaveerar Naal' or Great Heroes Day, starting November 27, a practice undertaken by some Tamil political groups and the bereaved families. Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala clarified that while relatives could honor their deceased, there was no tolerance for celebrating the LTTE, a group still classified as a banned terrorist organization.

Minister Wijepala emphasized the continued ban on the LTTE, citing government gazette documentation from August 2011. The investigation focuses on counteracting alleged false media narratives claiming government endorsement of LTTE celebrations. Historically, the LTTE marked 'Great Heroes Day' with leader Velupillai Prabakaran's policy address on November 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)