Left Menu

Sri Lanka Launches Investigation into Media Propaganda on Commemorative Events

Sri Lankan authorities are investigating media propaganda concerning commemorative events for those affected by the separatist conflict with the LTTE. The government permits memorial events but opposes celebrating the LTTE, a banned terrorist organization. The investigation targets false media narratives discrediting the government's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 30-11-2024 10:20 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 10:20 IST
Sri Lanka Launches Investigation into Media Propaganda on Commemorative Events
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a recent development, Sri Lankan authorities have initiated an investigation into what they describe as 'false media propaganda' designed to discredit the government's decision to permit commemorative events in the Northern Province, aimed at remembering those lost during the separatist conflict with the LTTE.

The commemorations involve week-long events observing 'Maaveerar Naal' or Great Heroes Day, starting November 27, a practice undertaken by some Tamil political groups and the bereaved families. Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala clarified that while relatives could honor their deceased, there was no tolerance for celebrating the LTTE, a group still classified as a banned terrorist organization.

Minister Wijepala emphasized the continued ban on the LTTE, citing government gazette documentation from August 2011. The investigation focuses on counteracting alleged false media narratives claiming government endorsement of LTTE celebrations. Historically, the LTTE marked 'Great Heroes Day' with leader Velupillai Prabakaran's policy address on November 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024