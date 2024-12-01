RLD Gears Up for 'Harmony Fortnight' to Strengthen Electoral Hold in Uttar Pradesh

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is poised to launch a 'harmony fortnight' across Uttar Pradesh, starting December 6, with activities spanning until December 23. This event aims to reinforce the party's presence across districts, aligning with the commemoration of B R Ambedkar's parinirvana divas and the renowned Kisan Divas.

RLD's Uttar Pradesh chief, Ramashish Rai, indicated that district in-charges will be designated to oversee these initiatives, seeking to promote unity and equality in the region. The party also aims to complete the formation of regional and metropolitan committees by year's end, bolstering its organizational strength.

During a State Working Committee meeting, the RLD expressed gratitude to the BJP-led Centre for recognizing Chaudhary Charan Singh with the Bharat Ratna. Party officials emphasized the importance of grassroots empowerment in fortifying the RLD's prospects in the forthcoming 2027 elections under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership.

