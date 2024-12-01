Left Menu

RLD Gears Up for 'Harmony Fortnight' to Strengthen Electoral Hold in Uttar Pradesh

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is set to initiate a 'harmony fortnight' in Uttar Pradesh from December 6-23, aiming to strengthen its electoral foothold. This initiative includes various district-level programmes commemorating significant dates tied to B R Ambedkar and Chaudhary Charan Singh. The party seeks to build grassroots support ahead of the 2027 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-12-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 19:19 IST
RLD Gears Up for 'Harmony Fortnight' to Strengthen Electoral Hold in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is poised to launch a 'harmony fortnight' across Uttar Pradesh, starting December 6, with activities spanning until December 23. This event aims to reinforce the party's presence across districts, aligning with the commemoration of B R Ambedkar's parinirvana divas and the renowned Kisan Divas.

RLD's Uttar Pradesh chief, Ramashish Rai, indicated that district in-charges will be designated to oversee these initiatives, seeking to promote unity and equality in the region. The party also aims to complete the formation of regional and metropolitan committees by year's end, bolstering its organizational strength.

During a State Working Committee meeting, the RLD expressed gratitude to the BJP-led Centre for recognizing Chaudhary Charan Singh with the Bharat Ratna. Party officials emphasized the importance of grassroots empowerment in fortifying the RLD's prospects in the forthcoming 2027 elections under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024