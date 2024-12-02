French Politics on Edge: National Rally Threatens Government Collapse

France is witnessing heightened political tensions as the far-right National Rally, led by Jordan Bardella, threatens to destabilize Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government. Bardella announced that the RN would trigger a collapse unless Barnier accedes to their budget demands.

As the deadline looms, French stocks and bonds have been negatively impacted by investor reactions, causing borrowing costs to rise. The RN's ultimatum is clear—meet their stipulations, including pension hikes, or face a no-confidence vote that could bring down the government, a rarity since 1962.

With potential economic chaos at the horizon, French government officials emphasize the importance of dialogue and the need for a stable budget. The looming risk of political instability is posing challenging questions about France's financial future and investor confidence.

