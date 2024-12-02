BJP Gears Up for 2025 Delhi Elections: Manifesto Under Construction

With Delhi Assembly elections set for 2025, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi announced on Monday that the party is formulating its poll manifesto following comprehensive public consultations. The BJP has launched its election preparations with several meetings in recent days.

According to Lekhi, feedback from citizens is being gathered through a WhatsApp number, a hashtag, and a dedicated website. The manifesto, or Sankalp Patra, will reflect the concerns and issues raised by Delhi residents. Lekhi emphasized the party's commitment to listening to and addressing the needs of the national capital's citizens.

BJP leader Parvesh Verma expressed confidence in the party's ability to form the next Delhi government, citing the fulfillment of promises in BJP-ruled states over the past 11 years. Meanwhile, discussions among Delhi BJP leaders, including President Virendra Sachdeva, have intensified as preparations continue.

In contrast, the Aam Aadmi Party has already announced its first batch of candidates for the Delhi elections, which are slated for early 2025. The official election dates have yet to be confirmed by the Election Commission of India.

In the previous 2020 elections, the AAP secured a significant victory, winning 62 of the 70 seats in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)