Whirlwind of Controversies: From Hunter's Pardon to Abortion Laws

The White House is standing firm on President Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, amid heavy criticism from both Democrats and Republicans. Officials assert that the pardon was partly to shield Hunter from future political persecution.

In Idaho, a new dimension to abortion laws has surfaced. A federal appeals court ruled in favor of enforcing the state's 'abortion trafficking' law, but blocked segments prohibiting the recruitment of minors for out-of-state abortions.

In Washington, lawmakers reconvened for a crucial session, facing the imminent expiration of a spending bill. They are tasked with preventing a government shutdown as the new Trump administration prepares to take over.

