Mexican Congress Moves to Ban E-Cigarettes and Crackdown on Fentanyl

On Tuesday, Mexican lawmakers in the lower house decisively voted to amend the constitution, instituting a ban on e-cigarettes and targeting synthetic drugs like fentanyl. The move, driven by public health concerns, signals a major shift in Mexico's approach to smoking devices.

This legislative effort was initiated by former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who before leaving office, advocated for the hazardous effects of smoking devices, especially on young people. Despite a prior presidential decree banning these devices, they remain accessible in the market, while traditional cigarettes continue to be legal.

The reform, which received 410 votes in favor and 24 against, also imposes stricter sanctions on the production and distribution of toxic chemicals and non-authorized drugs. With the senate holding a majority, the proposal is expected to advance smoothly, underscoring Mexico's commitment to public health priorities.

