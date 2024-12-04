Left Menu

Mexican Congress Moves to Ban E-Cigarettes and Crackdown on Fentanyl

The Mexican lower house passed a constitutional reform banning e-cigarettes and cracking down on fentanyl. Proposed by former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the reform targets public health risks, particularly among children. The proposal received strong support and is headed to the senate for approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 04:09 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 04:09 IST
Mexican Congress Moves to Ban E-Cigarettes and Crackdown on Fentanyl
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Mexican lawmakers in the lower house decisively voted to amend the constitution, instituting a ban on e-cigarettes and targeting synthetic drugs like fentanyl. The move, driven by public health concerns, signals a major shift in Mexico's approach to smoking devices.

This legislative effort was initiated by former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who before leaving office, advocated for the hazardous effects of smoking devices, especially on young people. Despite a prior presidential decree banning these devices, they remain accessible in the market, while traditional cigarettes continue to be legal.

The reform, which received 410 votes in favor and 24 against, also imposes stricter sanctions on the production and distribution of toxic chemicals and non-authorized drugs. With the senate holding a majority, the proposal is expected to advance smoothly, underscoring Mexico's commitment to public health priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024