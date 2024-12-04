Left Menu

Political Turmoil in South Korea: U.S. Caught Off Guard

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed that Washington was unaware of South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief martial law declaration, which was later rescinded. The development shocked many, raising concerns about South Korea's democracy and international relations. Blinken stressed the need for peaceful resolution under the rule of law.

In a startling development, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed that the United States was unaware of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's decision to declare martial law. This announcement came during Blinken's interview at a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, where he acknowledged that the situation had taken Washington by surprise.

The martial law declaration, which aimed to suppress 'anti-state forces,' was quickly rescinded after facing significant pushback, including from Yoon's own political party and the South Korean parliament. The move marked the most severe challenge to South Korea's democracy in decades, creating international alarm over the country's political stability.

Blinken emphasized the importance of resolving the crisis peacefully, in accordance with South Korea's constitution and rule of law, highlighting the nation's democratic resilience. This incident underscores the complexity of international relations, especially with the U.S. having approximately 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea.

