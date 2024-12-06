Left Menu

Trump to Accept 'Patriot of the Year' at FOX Nation Ceremony

Donald Trump is set to receive the 'Patriot of the Year' award at FOX Nation's annual Patriot Awards in New York. The ceremony honors military veterans and other inspirational figures. Trump's acceptance of the award marks a renewed relationship with FOX after a significant defamation lawsuit settlement earlier in 2023.

Updated: 06-12-2024 00:18 IST
Donald Trump, the President-elect, is set to receive the 'Patriot of the Year' award at the FOX Nation Patriot Awards in New York. The awards, recognizing military veterans and other inspirational figures, are a prominent event by Fox News's streaming service.

This occasion marks Trump's re-embrace by FOX, following a defamation lawsuit settlement worth USD 787 million with Dominion Voting Systems due to false claims regarding the 2020 election. Fox had limited Trump's appearances but has since renewed its relationship as voters continue to support him.

As Trump emerges more publicly, he recently appeared at a memorial for deputies in Florida and plans to attend the Notre Dame Cathedral reopening in Paris. This highlights his increased public engagements and a continued impact on national and international stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

