Salt Typhoon Revealed: Chinese Espionage & High-Level Targets

The U.S. accuses China of a cyber espionage campaign named Salt Typhoon, aimed at recording calls of senior American political figures. Details shared by a national security advisor reveal a focused operation. China denies the accusations, labeling them as disinformation, while investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 23:15 IST
In an alarming revelation, the U.S. has accused China of launching a cyber espionage campaign dubbed 'Salt Typhoon,' allegedly targeting telephone calls of America's top political leaders. The disclosure came from Anne Neuberger, U.S. deputy national security advisor, during the Manama Dialogue security conference.

Neuberger disclosed that while numerous Americans' metadata may have been compromised, the operation was specifically aimed at senior political figures. However, she refrained from identifying those targeted. China countered these claims, describing them as disinformation and reinforcing its opposition to cyber attacks.

According to a New York Times report, the operation targeted individuals linked to Trump's family and Biden officials. Additionally, dozens of companies globally, including major U.S. telecom firms like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, faced breaches. U.S. officials continue to probe the extent of this infiltration.

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia's Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam's Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

