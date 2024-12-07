Salt Typhoon Revealed: Chinese Espionage & High-Level Targets

In an alarming revelation, the U.S. has accused China of launching a cyber espionage campaign dubbed 'Salt Typhoon,' allegedly targeting telephone calls of America's top political leaders. The disclosure came from Anne Neuberger, U.S. deputy national security advisor, during the Manama Dialogue security conference.

Neuberger disclosed that while numerous Americans' metadata may have been compromised, the operation was specifically aimed at senior political figures. However, she refrained from identifying those targeted. China countered these claims, describing them as disinformation and reinforcing its opposition to cyber attacks.

According to a New York Times report, the operation targeted individuals linked to Trump's family and Biden officials. Additionally, dozens of companies globally, including major U.S. telecom firms like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, faced breaches. U.S. officials continue to probe the extent of this infiltration.

(With inputs from agencies.)