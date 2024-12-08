Pope Francis Calls for Clemency: A Bold Plea Against Capital Punishment

In a rare move, Pope Francis used his platform during the weekly Sunday prayer in St. Peter's Square to publicly urge U.S. authorities to re-evaluate the sentences of prisoners on death row.

The pontiff, who is known for his strong opposition to the death penalty, expressed a sincere hope that the sentences of the roughly 2,250 death row inmates across the United States would be commuted. This call for change aligns with the 2018 alteration of Catholic Church teachings against capital punishment, championed by Francis himself.

The Death Penalty Information Center reports about 40 of these prisoners are under federal jurisdiction. American Catholic groups are pressing for President Biden to take action in his term's remaining duration. The pontiff's plea underscores an ongoing push within the Church for a worldwide denunciation of the death penalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)