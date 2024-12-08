Left Menu

Pope Francis Calls for Clemency: A Bold Plea Against Capital Punishment

Pope Francis urged U.S. authorities to commute death row sentences during his Sunday prayer. The pontiff, an opponent of the death penalty, hopes for clemency for the approximately 2,250 prisoners on death row in the U.S. This initiative aligns with Catholic teachings against capital punishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 18:38 IST
Pope Francis

In a rare move, Pope Francis used his platform during the weekly Sunday prayer in St. Peter's Square to publicly urge U.S. authorities to re-evaluate the sentences of prisoners on death row.

The pontiff, who is known for his strong opposition to the death penalty, expressed a sincere hope that the sentences of the roughly 2,250 death row inmates across the United States would be commuted. This call for change aligns with the 2018 alteration of Catholic Church teachings against capital punishment, championed by Francis himself.

The Death Penalty Information Center reports about 40 of these prisoners are under federal jurisdiction. American Catholic groups are pressing for President Biden to take action in his term's remaining duration. The pontiff's plea underscores an ongoing push within the Church for a worldwide denunciation of the death penalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

