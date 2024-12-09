Left Menu

AAP Unveils Second Candidate List for Delhi Assembly Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party has announced its second list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Key figures include Manish Sisodia for Jangpura and newcomer Avadh Ojha for Patparganj. The list features notable defections from BJP, enhancing the AAP line-up ahead of the February elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:02 IST
AAP Unveils Second Candidate List for Delhi Assembly Polls
AAP leader Manish Sisodia (File Photo/@msisodia) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has revealed its second list, comprising 20 candidates, for the highly anticipated Delhi Assembly elections scheduled before February. Among the noteworthy figures is senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, set to contest from the Jangpura seat.

Avadh Ojha, an educator newly affiliated with the AAP, will be vying for the Patparganj seat, currently represented by Sisodia in the existing assembly. The announcement underscores the party's strategic moves to fortify its position.

Significant names on the list include Jintender Singh Shunty and Surinder Pal Singh Bittu, both former BJP members who have switched allegiance to the AAP. Shunty replaces outgoing AAP MLA Ram Niwas Goel from Shahdara, while Bittu stands in Timarpur, taking over from Dilip Pandey, AAP's chief whip.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024