AAP Unveils Second Candidate List for Delhi Assembly Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has revealed its second list, comprising 20 candidates, for the highly anticipated Delhi Assembly elections scheduled before February. Among the noteworthy figures is senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, set to contest from the Jangpura seat.

Avadh Ojha, an educator newly affiliated with the AAP, will be vying for the Patparganj seat, currently represented by Sisodia in the existing assembly. The announcement underscores the party's strategic moves to fortify its position.

Significant names on the list include Jintender Singh Shunty and Surinder Pal Singh Bittu, both former BJP members who have switched allegiance to the AAP. Shunty replaces outgoing AAP MLA Ram Niwas Goel from Shahdara, while Bittu stands in Timarpur, taking over from Dilip Pandey, AAP's chief whip.

