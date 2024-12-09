Left Menu

Germany Awaits Syrian Political Shift: Future of Refugee Asylum Unclear

Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser announced that the assessment of asylum requests from Syrian refugees is on hold until the political situation in Syria becomes clearer following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad. The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees is awaiting clarity before proceeding with applications.

Updated: 09-12-2024 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany's Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser, declared on Monday that asylum applications from Syrian refugees would remain on hold as the country watches unfolding developments in Syria following the exit of president Bashar al-Assad.

"Forecasting possibilities of return now would be unprofessional due to the volatile circumstances," Faeser stated in her announcement. Simultaneously, her ministry made public that the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) had suspended processing all Syrian asylum claims until more political clarity emerges.

Echoing the sentiment, German Finance Ministry's Joerg Kukies cautioned against premature conclusions about Syria's future. "We must remain vigilant and make informed decisions only when the situation fully evolves," Kukies remarked in Brussels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

