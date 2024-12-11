Trump's Day One Executive Order Blitz: A New Presidential Playbook

Donald Trump, poised to assume the presidency, has laid out an ambitious agenda for his first day in office on January 20, intending to sign more than 25 executive orders. His focus will be on reshaping the landscape of U.S. policy, particularly on immigration and energy.

Sources have revealed that Trump's team, under the guidance of advisor Stephen Miller, is coordinating efforts to ensure these orders fulfill Trump’s campaign promises. The move mirrors a strategy of only a few orders during his previous term, aiming for more impactful changes than his predecessors.

While Trump’s plans may face legal tests, his advisors are bracing for such challenges. They are collaborating with conservative think tanks for preparing lists of draft orders. Issues like critical race theory funding, transgender student protections, and diversity training are among the target areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)