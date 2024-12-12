Trump Named Time's 2024 Person of the Year: Impact on Politics and Global Role

Time magazine has once again bestowed its 'Person of the Year' title on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, recognizing his profound influence on American politics and the country's international presence. Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs cited Trump's ability to engineer a historic political comeback and transform the presidency.

This marks the second time Trump has received the honor, the first being in 2016 following his initial presidential triumph. The magazine noted prominent past honorees such as Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and pop icon Taylor Swift. The latest issue includes an extensive interview with Trump at Mar-a-Lago on November 25.

During the interview, Trump criticized Ukraine's use of U.S. missiles against Russia and discussed his plans to address childhood vaccination programs with vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom he has nominated for Secretary of Health and Human Services. To mark the occasion, Trump rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, accompanied by family and political allies.

