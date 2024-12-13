BJP Expels Members for Alleged 'Love Jihad' and Fraudulent Activities

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled six members of its Amroha minority wing, citing allegations of engagement in 'love jihad' and fraudulent party membership.

Tabish Asgar, one of the expelled members, is accused of deceiving a woman by concealing his identity for marriage and then forcing her to undergo an abortion. A formal complaint led to his arrest.

Amroha district BJP president Uday Giri Goswami confirmed the expulsions, stating that individuals with such criminal activities have no affiliation with the party. The expulsion is part of the BJP's move to dissociate from fraudulent acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)