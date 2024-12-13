Left Menu

BJP Expels Members for Alleged 'Love Jihad' and Fraudulent Activities

The BJP has expelled six members from Amroha's minority front over allegations of 'love jihad' and fraudulent party membership. Among them is Tabish Asgar, accused of concealing his identity to trap a woman into marriage. The party distanced itself from those involved in criminal acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amroha | Updated: 13-12-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 22:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled six members of its Amroha minority wing, citing allegations of engagement in 'love jihad' and fraudulent party membership.

Tabish Asgar, one of the expelled members, is accused of deceiving a woman by concealing his identity for marriage and then forcing her to undergo an abortion. A formal complaint led to his arrest.

Amroha district BJP president Uday Giri Goswami confirmed the expulsions, stating that individuals with such criminal activities have no affiliation with the party. The expulsion is part of the BJP's move to dissociate from fraudulent acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

