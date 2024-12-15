Left Menu

Pradhan's Critique: Congress Lacks Responsibility, Says Education Minister

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized the Congress party for lacking accountability, while Prime Minister Modi accused it of constitutional disrespect during a Lok Sabha debate commemorating 75 years of the Constitution. The discussion highlighted historical challenges and the need for adherence to fundamental duties for India’s progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 15:17 IST
Pradhan's Critique: Congress Lacks Responsibility, Says Education Minister
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched a sharp critique against the Congress party, accusing them of having 'no shame, responsibility, or liability.' Speaking to ANI, Pradhan highlighted how the Indian populace has persistently exposed the party's actions.

According to Pradhan, Prime Minister Modi placed 'historical truths' before the House, to which the Congress party allegedly showed indifference. He stated that the Congress must start acknowledging the facts and noted that the public repeatedly reminds the party of its actions.

During a two-day Lok Sabha discussion on the 75-year history of the Constitution, PM Modi criticized the Nehru-Gandhi family and accused Congress of disrespecting the Constitution over generations. He condemned Congress for the emergency era, alleging rights were stripped and freedoms curtailed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024