Pradhan's Critique: Congress Lacks Responsibility, Says Education Minister

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched a sharp critique against the Congress party, accusing them of having 'no shame, responsibility, or liability.' Speaking to ANI, Pradhan highlighted how the Indian populace has persistently exposed the party's actions.

According to Pradhan, Prime Minister Modi placed 'historical truths' before the House, to which the Congress party allegedly showed indifference. He stated that the Congress must start acknowledging the facts and noted that the public repeatedly reminds the party of its actions.

During a two-day Lok Sabha discussion on the 75-year history of the Constitution, PM Modi criticized the Nehru-Gandhi family and accused Congress of disrespecting the Constitution over generations. He condemned Congress for the emergency era, alleging rights were stripped and freedoms curtailed.

(With inputs from agencies.)