Discontent Grows in Maharashtra's Mahayuti Government: Leaders Voice Concerns

Senior leaders from Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti government express dissatisfaction over exclusion from recent cabinet expansion. NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal and BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar show displeasure. Bhujbal claims exclusion linked to his stance against Maratha OBC inclusion. Chief Minister Fadnavis inducted 39 members from BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:18 IST
Concerns are rising within Maharashtra's Mahayuti government as senior leaders express dissatisfaction over their exclusion from the recent cabinet expansion. The expansion, conducted by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur, saw the induction of 39 new members.

Noteworthy figures like NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal and BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar, who were overlooked for cabinet positions, have openly voiced displeasure. Bhujbal, in particular, attributes his omission to his opposition to the Maratha community's inclusion in the OBC category.

Despite the discontent, Mungantiwar maintained a positive stance, emphasizing his dedication to his constituents. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Vijay Shivtare and MLA Narendra Bhondekar also showed disapproval, with Bhondekar resigning from party posts after being ignored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

