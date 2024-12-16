Discontent Grows in Maharashtra's Mahayuti Government: Leaders Voice Concerns
Senior leaders from Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti government express dissatisfaction over exclusion from recent cabinet expansion. NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal and BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar show displeasure. Bhujbal claims exclusion linked to his stance against Maratha OBC inclusion. Chief Minister Fadnavis inducted 39 members from BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP.
- Country:
- India
Concerns are rising within Maharashtra's Mahayuti government as senior leaders express dissatisfaction over their exclusion from the recent cabinet expansion. The expansion, conducted by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur, saw the induction of 39 new members.
Noteworthy figures like NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal and BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar, who were overlooked for cabinet positions, have openly voiced displeasure. Bhujbal, in particular, attributes his omission to his opposition to the Maratha community's inclusion in the OBC category.
Despite the discontent, Mungantiwar maintained a positive stance, emphasizing his dedication to his constituents. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Vijay Shivtare and MLA Narendra Bhondekar also showed disapproval, with Bhondekar resigning from party posts after being ignored.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis reaches Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde's official residence Varsha in south Mumbai.
From Classroom to Chief Minister: The Rise of Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra's New Era Begins: Devendra Fadnavis Set to Take Oath
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister for third time; PM Modi attends oath taking ceremony in Mumbai.
Mahayuti leaders meet Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, who invites Devendra Fadnavis to form next government in the state.