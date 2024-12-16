Left Menu

Maharashtra's Mahayuti: Balancing Power and Expectation in Fadnavis Government

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Maharashtra BJP chief, stated there is no disappointment among Mahayuti leaders regarding ministerial posts in the Fadnavis government. Despite notable leaders being left out, the party believes in central leadership decisions for a greater cause. Discussions continue over future roles for key figures like Sudhir Mungantiwar and Chhagan Bhujbal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 16-12-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 22:09 IST
Maharashtra BJP chief
  • Country:
  • India

In a statement issued on Monday, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule assured that there is no disenchantment among senior Mahayuti alliance leaders over ministerial positions within the Devendra Fadnavis administration.

Bawankule, along with thirty-eight other ministers, joined the Fadnavis government in a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Nagpur. Noteworthy omissions included NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal and BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar from the cabinet list.

Despite initial promises, Mungantiwar's exclusion reportedly stems from an overarching strategic decision by central leadership. Bawankule emphasized this approach aligns with the BJP's tradition of recognizing leadership potential and hinted at larger roles for those currently sidelined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

