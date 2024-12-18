Chhagan Bhujbal Advocates for OBC Rights Amid Political Turmoil

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, sidelined in the recent Maharashtra cabinet expansion, has declared his intention to champion the rights of the OBC community. Addressing supporters, Bhujbal criticized NCP chief Ajit Pawar for his exclusion and promised not to rush decisions on his future political steps.

Bhujbal, a veteran politician, confirmed discussions with OBC leaders across Maharashtra before making any significant moves. He emphasized addressing the perceived injustice faced by OBCs and hinted at future political action on the streets.

Highlighting his political journey, Bhujbal expressed his commitment to the OBC cause, stating he would continue his advocacy even without a ministerial role. Despite not contesting certain elections, he remains a formidable advocate for OBC issues in Maharashtra.

