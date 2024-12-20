Haryana CM's Scathing Critique: Congress Faces Extinction Threat by 2029

On Thursday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini delivered a sharp rebuke to the Congress party, predicting its potential extinction by 2029 if it continues to engage in spreading what he termed as 'lies.' Addressing a gathering in Pundri, Kaithal district, Saini accused the Congress of lacking clear policies, direction, and leadership.

He challenged claims made by Congress leaders during the Lok Sabha elections about the threat to the Constitution if Narendra Modi secures a third term as prime minister, declaring the real threat is to the Congress's survival. The event, a 'Dhanayad rally,' also served as a celebration of Haryana's diverse food culture, with Saini urging a focus on local pride.

During the rally, Saini defended his government's strategy to follow through with Prime Minister Modi's vision for India's development by 2047, criticizing past Congress governance for exploiting the poor. Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal echoed Saini's sentiments, expressing confidence in the state's continued progress.

