Assam Congress Intensifies Protests Against Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Remarks

The Assam Congress has vowed to maintain pressure on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in response to his controversial comments on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. The party is calling for Shah's public apology and resignation, staging protests across key locations such as Guwahati, Tezpur, and Goalpara.

Leading the charge, Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah, along with Congress Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi and opposition leader Debabrata Saikia, mobilized party members to voice their dissent. Gogoi accused Shah's remarks of exposing the true stance of RSS and the Hindu Mahasabha on the Indian Constitution.

Protestors are furthermore irked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the issue, critiquing him for failing to uphold the dignity of Ambedkar's contributions. The Congress representatives submitted a memorandum to the district commissioner, with Borah leading an 'Ambedkar Samman March' and placing a portrait of Ambedkar in the DC's office.

(With inputs from agencies.)