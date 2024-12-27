Left Menu

Sara Netanyahu's Legal Struggle Intensifies Amid Harassment Allegations

Israel's attorney general has initiated a probe into Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, over allegations of harassing political adversaries and witness Hadas Klein. This development adds to the legal challenges facing the Netanyahu family, amid ongoing media scrutiny and the prime minister’s corruption trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-12-2024 02:13 IST

In a dramatic turn of events, Israel's attorney general has launched an investigation into Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following allegations of harassment against political opponents and a witness in the prime minister's corruption trial.

The Israeli Justice Ministry's announcement, influenced by findings from the 'Uvda' investigative program, hints at a trove of WhatsApp messages where Mrs. Netanyahu allegedly instructed a former aide to orchestrate protests against political adversaries and intimidate Hadas Klein, a key witness.

This investigation compounds existing legal troubles for the Netanyahu family, with the prime minister already embroiled in cases of fraud and bribery, and fuels ongoing tensions with the Israeli media and Justice Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

