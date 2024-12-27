Sara Netanyahu's Legal Struggle Intensifies Amid Harassment Allegations

In a dramatic turn of events, Israel's attorney general has launched an investigation into Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following allegations of harassment against political opponents and a witness in the prime minister's corruption trial.

The Israeli Justice Ministry's announcement, influenced by findings from the 'Uvda' investigative program, hints at a trove of WhatsApp messages where Mrs. Netanyahu allegedly instructed a former aide to orchestrate protests against political adversaries and intimidate Hadas Klein, a key witness.

This investigation compounds existing legal troubles for the Netanyahu family, with the prime minister already embroiled in cases of fraud and bribery, and fuels ongoing tensions with the Israeli media and Justice Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)