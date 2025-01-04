A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

Mike Johnson was narrowly re-elected as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday, exposing fractures within the Republican party led by President-elect Donald Trump. Johnson's reelection came after two intense hours of roll-call voting, where two opposing Republicans shifted their stance to support him.

The Republicans control the House with a slim 219-215 majority, and the vote was an early gauge of the party's cohesion as it moves forward with Trump's policies on tax cuts and border enforcement. Despite the narrow victory, Johnson's ability to keep the party united remains under scrutiny, especially as several Republicans have been willing to oppose Trump.

Johnson, previously a low-profile lawmaker from Louisiana, assumed the speakership amid GOP turmoil, succeeding Kevin McCarthy. While he works to solidify his relationship with Trump, Johnson faces the challenge of steering the party through significant legislative hurdles, including addressing the nation's debt ceiling.

