A Landmark Day: Record Number of Indian Americans Sworn into US Congress

Six Indian American leaders have been sworn into the US House of Representatives, marking a historic moment for this ethnic community. Led by Congressman Dr. Ami Bera, the group continues to grow in influence, with all members from the Democratic Party. This milestone highlights their increasing political impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2025 07:36 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 07:36 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In an unprecedented achievement for the Indian American community, six of their leaders have been sworn in as members of the US House of Representatives, marking the largest representation for this community to date. This historic moment underscores the growing influence of Indian Americans in US politics.

Congressman Dr. Ami Bera, who marks his seventh consecutive term, celebrated the news by emphasizing the burgeoning representation, posting a picture of the six members on X from the House floor. Among them is Suhash Subramanian, the newest member, representing Virginia's 10th Congressional District, marking his debut with enthusiasm and dedication.

All six lawmakers hail from the Democratic Party, with notable figures like Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Pramila Jayapal serving consecutive terms and playing significant roles in various committees. This cohort, labeled the 'Samosa Caucus', signifies a robust and rising presence in the US political arena.

