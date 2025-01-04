Left Menu

Delhi Education Wars: Atishi Accuses Modi, Highlights Kejriwal's Achievements

Chief Minister Atishi criticizes PM Modi's educational efforts in Delhi, contrasting it with Arvind Kejriwal's achievements in enhancing educational infrastructure over the past decade. With increased university seats and new institutions, Atishi argues that Delhi students are now reaping the benefits with lucrative job offers post-graduation.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in the education sector, Chief Minister Atishi claimed on Saturday that Modi's ten years in power have yielded only the foundation stones for three colleges in Delhi. In stark contrast, she pointed out, Arvind Kejriwal's government has significantly improved educational opportunities in the capital.

Atishi emphasized that Kejriwal has expanded educational infrastructure, increasing university seats from 83,600 in 2014 to 155,000. This includes the establishment of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, Delhi Sports University, and Delhi Teachers University, alongside adding new campuses and colleges.

Prime Minister Modi, on Friday, laid the foundation for three projects at Delhi University. He criticized the AAP government, accusing it of neglecting school education and underutilizing central funds allotted for educational improvements. This ongoing political tussle raises questions about both parties' commitments to enhancing education in Delhi.

