From Hollywood Flames to Global Influence: The US Stories Making Headlines

UnitedHealth Group's shareholders are pressing the company to assess how its healthcare denial practices affect costs and public health. The call for this analysis follows a string of actions, including a vote at a shareholder meeting coming up soon.

In employment news, U.S. companies reported the lowest hiring announcements since 2015, prompting concerns about prolonged joblessness as job growth moderates sharply.

Meanwhile, fires rage in Los Angeles, threatening homes of some of Hollywood's biggest celebrities and marking it as possibly the most devastating fire season in the city's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)