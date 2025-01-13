Milanovic's Resounding Victory: A Challenge to Croatia's Conservative Leadership

Zoran Milanovic, backed by the opposition, secured a decisive victory in Croatia's presidential election, as per official results announced on Sunday. Milanovic, noted for his critical stance toward the European Union and NATO, won over 74% of votes, surpassing his competitor from the conservative faction, Dragan Primorac, who managed nearly 26%.

This win not only solidifies Milanovic's status as a prominent political figure in Croatia but also signals an impending showdown with conservative Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. Despite this being largely a ceremonial role, Milanovic's position wields political influence and reflects voter sentiment in a country grappling with economic challenges.

Milanovic's victory indicates public discontent with the current administration's handling of systemic issues like inflation and corruption. His re-election emphasizes Croatia's political division as he continues his confrontational narrative against the conservative government, advocating for change within the EU's structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)