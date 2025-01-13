Left Menu

Milanovic's Resounding Victory: A Challenge to Croatia's Conservative Leadership

Zoran Milanovic triumphed in Croatia's presidential election, winning over 74% of the vote. A vocal critic of the EU and NATO, Milanovic defeated ruling party candidate Dragan Primorac. The win underscores Milanovic's popularity and sets up another political clash with conservative Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

  • Croatia

Zoran Milanovic, backed by the opposition, secured a decisive victory in Croatia's presidential election, as per official results announced on Sunday. Milanovic, noted for his critical stance toward the European Union and NATO, won over 74% of votes, surpassing his competitor from the conservative faction, Dragan Primorac, who managed nearly 26%.

This win not only solidifies Milanovic's status as a prominent political figure in Croatia but also signals an impending showdown with conservative Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. Despite this being largely a ceremonial role, Milanovic's position wields political influence and reflects voter sentiment in a country grappling with economic challenges.

Milanovic's victory indicates public discontent with the current administration's handling of systemic issues like inflation and corruption. His re-election emphasizes Croatia's political division as he continues his confrontational narrative against the conservative government, advocating for change within the EU's structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

