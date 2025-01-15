Left Menu

Biden Moves to Ease Cuba Sanctions: A Final Act of Diplomacy

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to relax several sanctions against Cuba. The steps reverse policies by Trump and are expected to lead to the release of political prisoners. The changes occur just before Biden leaves office, marking a significant policy shift from Trump's previous stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 01:30 IST

In a significant move, U.S. President Joe Biden plans to ease longstanding sanctions on Cuba, days before Donald Trump takes office. Biden's actions aim to reverse restrictions imposed by his predecessor, a move he believes will facilitate the release of political prisoners in Havana.

Key steps include the removal of Cuba from the U.S. State Sponsor of Terrorism list, which Trump had enacted, severely affecting financial transactions involving Cuban military and government entities. Biden is also halting the use of U.S. courts for claims related to confiscated property following Cuba's 1959 revolution.

This decision follows Cuba's indications of releasing political prisoners after negotiations with the Catholic Church, addressing widespread criticism over the handling of the July 11, 2021 protests. The policy shift could offer Cuba some economic relief amidst ongoing challenges, notwithstanding potential future reversals by Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

