Poll Code Violation: BJP Candidate Faces Allegations Over Shoe Distribution

The New Delhi Assembly segment's returning officer has ordered a police probe into allegations that BJP candidate Parvesh Verma distributed shoes to voters at a Valmiki temple, contravening the election code. The complaint, citing acts of 'corruption,' was submitted to local authorities by advocate Rajnish Bhaskar via WhatsApp, accompanied by videos purportedly showing Verma handing out shoes to women.

Verma, however, refuted these allegations, stating that he merely honored sanitation workers by placing shoes on their feet as a gesture of appreciation at the temple. Police have confirmed the filing of a non-cognizable report (NCR) and are proceeding with further investigation as prompted by the returning officer.

This accusation adds to a series of corruption charges levied against Verma by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and his associates, who claim the BJP candidate is attempting to influence voters through unethical means. The case is being evaluated under Section 123 of the Representation of People Act, 1951, which deems offering any form of gratification during elections as corrupt practice.

(With inputs from agencies.)