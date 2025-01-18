Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Stands with BPSC Aspirants Amid Examination Scandal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited protesting students in Bihar, who allege irregularities in the BPSC exams. Gandhi pledged to raise their concerns, comparing the situation to historical oppression. Despite government denials and a re-examination for some, calls for a full re-test persist.

Updated: 18-01-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 20:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited students in Bihar protesting alleged irregularities in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exams. His visit comes as the agitation, now nearly a month old, continues to gain momentum in Gardani Bagh, where students demand the cancellation of exams held last month.

During his visit, Gandhi acknowledged the students' grievances and likened the police's response, including a lathi charge on demonstrators, to oppressive tactics from the British colonial era. Gandhi assured the protestors that he would raise their concerns in Delhi and various platforms, urging the state government to meet the students' demands.

The controversy surrounding the BPSC exams has drawn support from various political figures, with calls for a re-exam intensifying. While the commission has denied allegations of leaked question papers, a re-examination has been ordered for candidates at a specific test center, prompting further appeals for fair opportunities for all aspirants.

