Political Drama Unfolds in Kerala: CPI(M) Denies Abduction Allegations

In Kerala, drama erupted as CPI(M) councillor Kala Raju accused her party of abduction ahead of a no-confidence motion. Despite the allegations, the CPI(M) denied any wrongdoing, claiming no physical assault occurred. The controversy sparked significant political turmoil, leading to police involvement and legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-01-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 13:21 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala was embroiled in a political controversy following allegations of abduction by its party councillor, Kala Raju. The accusation emerged ahead of a no-confidence motion in Koothattukulam Municipality, with Raju claiming she was forcibly taken by fellow party members.

P B Ratheesh, the CPI(M) area secretary, denied the charges, insisting that Raju was not physically assaulted and was treated respectfully. However, this denial did little to quell the political storm, as Raju reiterated her claims on Sunday. The incident led to a police investigation, with an FIR against 50 individuals.

The tension highlights deep-rooted political rivalries in the region, as the Congress-led UDF attempted to capitalize on the situation. With the LDF holding the majority in the municipality, the political drama is set to continue, further intensifying Kerala's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

