Fasting Punjab Farmer Leader Dallewal Urges Continued Support Amidst Health Concerns

In a call to sustain momentum, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, the Punjab farmer leader who has been on a hunger strike since late last year, urged protesters not to interpret the government's invitation for talks as a resolution of their issues.

Dallewal, who acknowledged the support of fellow farmers and the greater 'sangat', lauded their collective efforts in advancing the protest's goals against the government's stance. Despite receiving medical aid, Dallewal has decided to continue his fast, emphasizing the importance of robust support.

Patiala's Senior Superintendent of Police, Nanak Singh, confirmed an improvement in Dallewal's health due to medical intervention. With over a hundred farmers also fasting, the protest remains a significant display of dissent at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points, awaiting further dialogue with the central authorities.

