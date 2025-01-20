Left Menu

Fasting Punjab Farmer Leader Dallewal Urges Continued Support Amidst Health Concerns

Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, on an indefinite fast since November 26, urges ongoing support for the protest, despite the Centre's invitation for talks. He credits public backing for pushing the government to negotiate, after receiving medical aid, although he remains on fast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:35 IST
Fasting Punjab Farmer Leader Dallewal Urges Continued Support Amidst Health Concerns
Dallewal
  • Country:
  • India

In a call to sustain momentum, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, the Punjab farmer leader who has been on a hunger strike since late last year, urged protesters not to interpret the government's invitation for talks as a resolution of their issues.

Dallewal, who acknowledged the support of fellow farmers and the greater 'sangat', lauded their collective efforts in advancing the protest's goals against the government's stance. Despite receiving medical aid, Dallewal has decided to continue his fast, emphasizing the importance of robust support.

Patiala's Senior Superintendent of Police, Nanak Singh, confirmed an improvement in Dallewal's health due to medical intervention. With over a hundred farmers also fasting, the protest remains a significant display of dissent at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points, awaiting further dialogue with the central authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025