TSA Leadership Shake-up: Pekoske Departs Amidst New Administration

David Pekoske, the head of the Transportation Security Administration, was removed from his position on Monday, following the transition to President Donald Trump's administration. Pekoske, who managed an extensive workforce securing U.S. airports and transportation hubs, announced his departure through a memo shared by Reuters and initially reported by CNN.

Appointed by Trump in 2017, Pekoske, a former vice commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, had eventually been reconfirmed for a second term during Joe Biden's presidency in 2022. His exit follows concerns raised by some Republicans over the TSA's decision to briefly place Tulsi Gabbard on a flight watch list, amid her nomination by Trump as Director of National Intelligence.

Similarly, other Biden appointees have resigned post-election, including Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Mike Whitaker, who announced his resignation effective on Monday, following about 15 months in office. These transitions mark significant changes within U.S. transportation oversight following the election.

