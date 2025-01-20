Left Menu

TSA Leadership Shake-up: Pekoske Departs Amidst New Administration

David Pekoske, head of the TSA, was ousted by Trump's administration. A former vice commandant of the Coast Guard, he served as TSA Administrator since 2017. Concerns arose over TSA actions, including adding Tulsi Gabbard, now nominated for National Intelligence Director, to a watch list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 23:44 IST
TSA Leadership Shake-up: Pekoske Departs Amidst New Administration

David Pekoske, the head of the Transportation Security Administration, was removed from his position on Monday, following the transition to President Donald Trump's administration. Pekoske, who managed an extensive workforce securing U.S. airports and transportation hubs, announced his departure through a memo shared by Reuters and initially reported by CNN.

Appointed by Trump in 2017, Pekoske, a former vice commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, had eventually been reconfirmed for a second term during Joe Biden's presidency in 2022. His exit follows concerns raised by some Republicans over the TSA's decision to briefly place Tulsi Gabbard on a flight watch list, amid her nomination by Trump as Director of National Intelligence.

Similarly, other Biden appointees have resigned post-election, including Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Mike Whitaker, who announced his resignation effective on Monday, following about 15 months in office. These transitions mark significant changes within U.S. transportation oversight following the election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025