Biden's Exit: Controversial Last-Minute Pardons Stir Political Tensions

Outgoing President Joe Biden, in a significant final move before leaving office, issued preemptive pardons for individuals, including immediate family members, Liz Cheney, and Mark Milley, all of whom faced threats of retaliation from incoming President Donald Trump.

The broad pardons, aiming to protect against politically motivated investigations, also covered Anthony Fauci, among others. Biden's action, labeled as an effort to safeguard democracy and public servants, has sparked intense political discourse.

While Biden commuted the sentence of Leonard Peltier, drawing FBI dissent, Trump criticized these pardons as a troubling precedent, questioning their legitimacy and calling them politically charged.

