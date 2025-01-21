Biden's Exit: Controversial Last-Minute Pardons Stir Political Tensions
In his final hours as president, Joe Biden issued preemptive pardons for several key figures, including family members and others targeted by incoming President Donald Trump. Notably, Liz Cheney and Mark Milley were pardoned alongside Anthony Fauci. Biden's decision, meant to shield from politically motivated investigations, has drawn sharp criticism.
Outgoing President Joe Biden, in a significant final move before leaving office, issued preemptive pardons for individuals, including immediate family members, Liz Cheney, and Mark Milley, all of whom faced threats of retaliation from incoming President Donald Trump.
The broad pardons, aiming to protect against politically motivated investigations, also covered Anthony Fauci, among others. Biden's action, labeled as an effort to safeguard democracy and public servants, has sparked intense political discourse.
While Biden commuted the sentence of Leonard Peltier, drawing FBI dissent, Trump criticized these pardons as a troubling precedent, questioning their legitimacy and calling them politically charged.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nippon Steel and US Steel file lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden's decision to block USD 15 billion deal, reports AP.
Pope Francis Honored with Presidential Medal by Joe Biden
Joe Biden's Farewell: A Warning Against Rising Oligarchy and Tech Complex in America
Joe Biden's Unfinished Mission: A Presidency in Retrospect
Special Counsel Rebuts Joe Biden's Criticism Over Hunter Biden's Legal Cases