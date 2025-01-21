Left Menu

Biden's Exit: Controversial Last-Minute Pardons Stir Political Tensions

In his final hours as president, Joe Biden issued preemptive pardons for several key figures, including family members and others targeted by incoming President Donald Trump. Notably, Liz Cheney and Mark Milley were pardoned alongside Anthony Fauci. Biden's decision, meant to shield from politically motivated investigations, has drawn sharp criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 08:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 08:10 IST
Outgoing President Joe Biden, in a significant final move before leaving office, issued preemptive pardons for individuals, including immediate family members, Liz Cheney, and Mark Milley, all of whom faced threats of retaliation from incoming President Donald Trump.

The broad pardons, aiming to protect against politically motivated investigations, also covered Anthony Fauci, among others. Biden's action, labeled as an effort to safeguard democracy and public servants, has sparked intense political discourse.

While Biden commuted the sentence of Leonard Peltier, drawing FBI dissent, Trump criticized these pardons as a troubling precedent, questioning their legitimacy and calling them politically charged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

