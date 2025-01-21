Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Celebrates Statehood Day of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm wishes to the states of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Manipur on their Statehood Day. He praised Tripura's cultural heritage, Meghalaya's natural beauty, and Manipur's contributions to national progress. These states gained full statehood in 1972 under the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm wishes to the people of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Manipur on their Statehood Day, celebrated on Tuesday. In a series of messages, he recognized the unique contributions and achievements of each state.

Tripura's rich cultural heritage and significant role in national progress were highlighted by Modi, who expressed hopes for the state's continuous development. The Prime Minister also praised Meghalaya, noting its admired natural beauty and the hardworking nature of its people, wishing for the state's ongoing development.

Addressing Manipur, Modi acknowledged the vital role its people play in India's progress, offering his best wishes for the state's future growth. These states achieved full statehood in 1972 following the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

