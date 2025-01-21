Prime Minister Modi Celebrates Statehood Day of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Manipur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm wishes to the states of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Manipur on their Statehood Day. He praised Tripura's cultural heritage, Meghalaya's natural beauty, and Manipur's contributions to national progress. These states gained full statehood in 1972 under the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act.
