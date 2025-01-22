U.S. and India Discuss Migration Amidst Trump's New Immigration Strategy

In a crucial bilateral discussion, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar deliberated on the issue of 'irregular migration' following the new executive orders signed by U.S. President Donald Trump. The meeting underscores the U.S. administration's intensified focus on immigration reform.

Trump, who made immigration a hallmark of his campaign, aims to deport millions of illegal immigrants through recent executive actions. India, affirming its willingness to cooperate, is working with the U.S. to identify and possibly repatriate 18,000 Indian nationals living in the country illegally. This cooperation is seen as a part of broader economic ties between the two nations.

India has expressed the importance of maintaining the flow of skilled professionals, given its substantial stake in the H-1B visa program. With 78% of these visas issued to Indians, any changes to U.S. visa policies will critically impact bilateral relations and the global movement of skilled labor.

