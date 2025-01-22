Paul Ryan Praises Trump's Economic Picks Amid Debt Concerns

Paul Ryan, the former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, has expressed approval of President Donald Trump's selection of economic advisors.

Ryan, now vice chairman at Teneo, stated that Trump's administration is making a promising start with strong economic policy appointments. However, he also highlighted the importance of addressing the nation's increasing debt.

Former policymakers have noted that investors, known as bond vigilantes, may influence Trump's policy directions, as the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds has risen. Ryan indicated that this issue is likely a significant concern for Treasury Secretary appointee, Scott Bessent.

