Chilean Raids Lead to Arrests linked to Venezuelan Dissident's Murder

Chilean authorities launched significant raids in Santiago, resulting in the arrest of over 23 gang members associated with Tren de Aragua, including those linked to the murder of Venezuelan dissident Ronald Ojeda. The country faces rising crime as it prepares for an election year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 02:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 02:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A series of extensive raids in Santiago, Chile, have led to the arrest of more than a dozen suspected gang members connected to the murder of a Venezuelan dissident, authorities reported this week.

Chilean Attorney General Angel Valencia announced that 23 individuals associated with the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, including 16 connected to the slaying of former lieutenant Ronald Ojeda, have been detained. The gang, recognized as a terrorist organization by former U.S. President Donald Trump, is implicated in an array of criminal activities such as extortion, kidnapping, and murder, Valencia stated.

Chilean Interior Minister Carolina Toha disclosed that the murder is believed to be politically motivated and tied to Venezuelan authorities. She confirmed ongoing investigations and potential recourse to the International Criminal Court, amidst Chile's broader struggle with organized crime and public concern as election season looms.

