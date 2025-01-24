Left Menu

Pakistan's Parliament Rushes Through Legislative Blitz Amidst Opposition Protests

In a brief and contentious joint session, Pakistan's Parliament quickly passed four bills amid protests from opposition lawmakers linked to former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party. The session, presided over by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, saw four bills approved within minutes, despite opposition chants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:13 IST
Pakistan's Parliament Rushes Through Legislative Blitz Amidst Opposition Protests
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tense session held on Friday, Pakistan's Parliament swiftly approved four legislative bills amidst vociferous protests from opposition members affiliated with jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party. The joint session, chaired by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, was an expedited affair, concluding in just 18 minutes.

During the proceedings, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan introduced the Trade Organisations Amendment Bill 2021 and the Imports and Exports Regulation Amendment Bill 2023, both of which sailed through the legislative process. Additionally, Senator Manzoor Kakar tabled the National Excellence Institute Bill 2024 and the National Institute of Technology Bill 2023, which were also approved.

Opposition lawmakers, notably from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, attempted to voice their concerns but were denied the opportunity to speak, escalating the protests. The speaker, faced with increasing chants and disruptions, was compelled to wear headphones to maintain order, while prominent political figures observed the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025