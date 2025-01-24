Pakistan's Parliament Rushes Through Legislative Blitz Amidst Opposition Protests

In a tense session held on Friday, Pakistan's Parliament swiftly approved four legislative bills amidst vociferous protests from opposition members affiliated with jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party. The joint session, chaired by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, was an expedited affair, concluding in just 18 minutes.

During the proceedings, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan introduced the Trade Organisations Amendment Bill 2021 and the Imports and Exports Regulation Amendment Bill 2023, both of which sailed through the legislative process. Additionally, Senator Manzoor Kakar tabled the National Excellence Institute Bill 2024 and the National Institute of Technology Bill 2023, which were also approved.

Opposition lawmakers, notably from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, attempted to voice their concerns but were denied the opportunity to speak, escalating the protests. The speaker, faced with increasing chants and disruptions, was compelled to wear headphones to maintain order, while prominent political figures observed the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)