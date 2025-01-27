Air Commodore Tapan Sharma Assumes Command at Tambaram

Air Commodore Tapan Sharma has officially taken command of the Air Force Station Tambaram. The transition occurred on Monday, accompanied by a ceremonial parade that embodied military tradition and grace.

Commissioned in December 1997, as a fighter pilot in the flying branch of the Indian Air Force, Sharma boasts more than 2,500 hours of flying experience. As a highly qualified instructor and esteemed alumnus of the National Defence Academy and Defence Staff Services College Wellington, his career spans various notable roles.

His 25-year tenure includes leading two frontline fighter squadrons and the Aircrew Examination Board. The formal ceremony marked the seamless shift in leadership, highlighting Sharma's significant contributions to military aviation.

(With inputs from agencies.)